Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 1,744 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 190.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,819,000 after buying an additional 18,181 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $1,228,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NDAQ. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Nasdaq from $218.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nasdaq from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.87.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $181.39 on Thursday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $156.72 and a one year high of $214.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $175.08 and its 200-day moving average is $190.61.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.64%.

Nasdaq Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.