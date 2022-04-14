Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 27,061 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 100.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 27,061 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 144,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Pan American Silver by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pan American Silver by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,720,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAAS opened at $29.95 on Thursday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.74 and a 12-month high of $36.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.09 and its 200 day moving average is $25.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.27.

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $422.17 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.35%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The firm operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. The company was founded by Ross J.

