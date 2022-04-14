Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 6,541 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 6,541 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DNP. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNP Select Income Fund stock opened at $11.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.43 and its 200 day moving average is $11.05. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $11.94.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

