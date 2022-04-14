Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 12,340 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,440 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,340 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the airline’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the airline’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $18.95 on Thursday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $26.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.16.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.86) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.23.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

