Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,834 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Robbins Farley LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Dollar General by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 59,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,978,000 after acquiring an additional 7,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,768,221.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DG stock opened at $245.39 on Thursday. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $185.15 and a 1 year high of $247.15. The company has a market cap of $56.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $214.01 and a 200 day moving average of $218.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 21.65%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DG. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.50.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

