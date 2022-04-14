Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,882 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 13,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 11,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $21.03 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.20. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $17.20 and a 52 week high of $25.80.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

