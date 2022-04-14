Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITB. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 583.6% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,064,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,416,000 after buying an additional 1,284,000 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,443,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 114.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,180,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,539 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,054,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $211,404,000 after purchasing an additional 495,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 336.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 498,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,980,000 after purchasing an additional 384,024 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ITB stock opened at $58.66 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $46.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.08.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

