Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,240 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.16% of Hawaiian worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hawaiian by 625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Hawaiian by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Hawaiian by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $48,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Hawaiian from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen upgraded Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Hawaiian from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

Hawaiian stock opened at $19.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $31.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.45.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.58 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 63.40% and a negative net margin of 9.07%. Hawaiian’s revenue was up 230.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.71) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

