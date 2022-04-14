Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Makes New $1.46 Million Investment in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.31% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 411.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,551,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,871 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 140.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,392,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,593,000 after purchasing an additional 814,063 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 70.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,864,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,444,000 after purchasing an additional 773,751 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,448,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 200.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,334,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KIE opened at $41.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.57 and a 200 day moving average of $40.23. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a twelve month low of $36.46 and a twelve month high of $42.80.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

