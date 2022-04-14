Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 10,807 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,807 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NIO were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIO by 123.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 41.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on NIO. 86 Research raised shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Barclays began coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of NIO from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NIO from $66.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.24.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $20.42 on Thursday. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $55.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.63 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.29 and a 200-day moving average of $29.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.18.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.03% and a negative return on equity of 37.30%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

