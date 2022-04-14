Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 2,372 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,372 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

CAG stock opened at $35.66 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.50. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.77.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.46.

In other news, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $403,533.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,467,239.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

