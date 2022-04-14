OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 12.40% and a negative net margin of 32.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ OGI opened at $1.81 on Thursday. OrganiGram has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $3.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average of $1.83.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on OrganiGram from $5.70 to $5.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on OrganiGram from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OrganiGram currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.57.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,305,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 192,942 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in OrganiGram by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,263,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 1,063,604 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in OrganiGram by 61.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 855,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 325,737 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in OrganiGram by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 687,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 267,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in OrganiGram by 116.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 371,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 199,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

About OrganiGram (Get Rating)

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.