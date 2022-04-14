OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Rating Increased to Outperform at Atb Cap Markets

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $3.00 to $3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of OrganiGram from $5.70 to $5.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OrganiGram has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.57.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

Shares of OGI stock opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $567.78 million, a P/E ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.83. OrganiGram has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $3.52.

OrganiGram ( NASDAQ:OGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 32.87% and a negative return on equity of 12.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that OrganiGram will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in OrganiGram by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 855,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 325,737 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in OrganiGram by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 524,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 258,997 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in OrganiGram in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in OrganiGram by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 565,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares during the period. 11.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OrganiGram Company Profile (Get Rating)

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.