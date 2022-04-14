OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Trading 8.7% Higher on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 8.7% during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $1.64 and last traded at $1.62. 120,422 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,621,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 18.09% and a negative net margin of 107.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on OGI. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on OrganiGram from $5.70 to $5.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $3.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on OrganiGram from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in OrganiGram by 288.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,982,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after buying an additional 2,213,695 shares during the period. Merlin Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the fourth quarter worth $3,706,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of OrganiGram by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,305,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 192,942 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of OrganiGram by 148.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,287,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 769,600 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of OrganiGram by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,263,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average of $1.83. The company has a market cap of $567.78 million, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 0.26.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

