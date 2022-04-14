OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Upgraded to Outperform at Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OGI. Zacks Investment Research raised OrganiGram from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised OrganiGram from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $3.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised OrganiGram from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on OrganiGram from $5.70 to $5.30 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on OrganiGram from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.57.

OrganiGram stock opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. OrganiGram has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $567.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.83.

OrganiGram ( NASDAQ:OGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 12.40% and a negative net margin of 32.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that OrganiGram will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OrganiGram in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in OrganiGram in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in OrganiGram in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

