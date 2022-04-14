OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) Given a C$3.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) has been given a C$3.00 price target by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OGI. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.44 to C$3.34 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. ATB Capital upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$2.25 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OrganiGram has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.11.

OGI traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$2.23. 533,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,840. OrganiGram has a 12-month low of C$1.65 and a 12-month high of C$4.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.32. The firm has a market cap of C$699.53 million and a P/E ratio of -6.44. The company has a current ratio of 8.40, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

OrganiGram ( TSE:OGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$31.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$30.58 million. As a group, research analysts expect that OrganiGram will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

