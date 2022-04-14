OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) Price Target Cut to C$3.34 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from C$3.44 to C$3.34 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OrganiGram’s FY2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on OGI. Raymond James cut their target price on OrganiGram from C$5.00 to C$3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. ATB Capital upgraded OrganiGram from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$2.25 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded OrganiGram from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$3.11.
TSE OGI opened at C$2.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$711.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a current ratio of 8.40. OrganiGram has a 52 week low of C$1.65 and a 52 week high of C$4.26.
About OrganiGram (Get Rating)
Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.
