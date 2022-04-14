Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Acquired by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 21,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 56.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 9.6% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 51.2% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 0.8% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 50,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

OGN traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.98. The stock had a trading volume of 935,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,550. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $39.47.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 1,899.41% and a net margin of 21.43%. Organon & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.05%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OGN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Organon & Co. from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

