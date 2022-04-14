Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.24

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.24 and traded as low as C$4.20. Osisko Mining shares last traded at C$4.26, with a volume of 726,686 shares trading hands.

OSK has been the subject of several research reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Osisko Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Cormark raised their price objective on Osisko Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$5.00 price objective on Osisko Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.63. The company has a quick ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.00.

In other news, Senior Officer Mathieu Savard sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.05, for a total transaction of C$303,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$271,350. Also, Director John Feliks Burzynski bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.95 per share, with a total value of C$59,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 893,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,530,115. Insiders have acquired 61,200 shares of company stock valued at $248,704 over the last quarter.

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

