Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.16

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.16 and last traded at $15.14, with a volume of 70489 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.11.

ORCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.86.

Owl Rock Capital ( NYSE:ORCC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $281.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.01 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 61.18% and a return on equity of 8.36%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCC. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 54.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,100,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,970,000 after acquiring an additional 740,900 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 37.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 16,186 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 86.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 246,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 114,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 2.6% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 232,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after buying an additional 5,995 shares in the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile (NYSE:ORCC)

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

