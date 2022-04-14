Oxbridge Acquisition (NASDAQ:OXACU) Shares Up 1.2%

Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXACU – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.22 and last traded at $10.22. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average of $10.28.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXACU. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $579,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in Oxbridge Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,138,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in Oxbridge Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $512,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition in the third quarter worth $2,305,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition in the third quarter worth $10,138,000.

Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Georgetown, Cayman Islands.

