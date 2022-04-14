Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oyster Point Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, OC-01, is being developed as a nasal spray to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. Oyster Point Pharma Inc. is based in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Shares of OYST opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.11. Oyster Point Pharma has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $22.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a current ratio of 7.47.

Oyster Point Pharma ( NASDAQ:OYST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oyster Point Pharma will post -6.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OYST. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 320.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,101,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,441 shares during the period. KPCB XIV Associates LLC acquired a new position in Oyster Point Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $6,719,000. Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oyster Point Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $3,321,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Oyster Point Pharma during the third quarter worth about $1,331,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Oyster Point Pharma by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,125,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,552,000 after acquiring an additional 95,344 shares during the period. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases in the United States. The company's product candidate is TYRVAYA, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

