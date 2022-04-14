P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Trading 6.3% Higher

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Rating) traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.88 and last traded at $26.84. 92 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 73,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.25.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from $42.50 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.78 million, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.75.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTSI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 742,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,418,000 after buying an additional 372,506 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 682,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,708,000 after buying an additional 338,402 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 287,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,950,000 after buying an additional 139,591 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 286.0% in the 4th quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 81,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,808,000 after buying an additional 60,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,968,000. 22.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTSI)
P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.
