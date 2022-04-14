P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Trading 6.3% Higher

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Rating) traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.88 and last traded at $26.84. 92 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 73,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.25.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from $42.50 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.78 million, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.75.

P.A.M. Transportation Services ( NASDAQ:PTSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $213.91 million for the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 43.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTSI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 742,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,418,000 after buying an additional 372,506 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 682,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,708,000 after buying an additional 338,402 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 287,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,950,000 after buying an additional 139,591 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 286.0% in the 4th quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 81,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,808,000 after buying an additional 60,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,968,000. 22.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTSI)

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

