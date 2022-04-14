Pacific Assets Trust (LON:PAC) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $327.50

Pacific Assets Trust (LON:PAC – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 327.50 ($4.27) and traded as low as GBX 323 ($4.21). Pacific Assets Trust shares last traded at GBX 323 ($4.21), with a volume of 111,362 shares traded.
The company has a market capitalization of £390.07 million and a PE ratio of 4.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 326.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 346.55.
In related news, insider James Williams bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 300 ($3.91) per share, for a total transaction of £18,000 ($23,455.82).
Pacific Assets Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth through investment in selected companies in the Asia Pacific region and the Indian sub-continent, but excluding Japan, Australia and New Zealand (the Asia Pacific Region).
