Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Sets New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $12.05 and last traded at $11.97, with a volume of 8871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.04.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a yield of 16.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacific Basin Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.90.

About Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY)

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. It also offers shipping consulting, ocean shipping, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services; and engages in the vessel owning and chartering, and convertible bonds issuing activities.

