Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC) Short Interest Up 133.3% in March

Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:PFLC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,117. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.64. Pacific Financial has a 52 week low of $11.06 and a 52 week high of $12.95.

Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.78 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th.

Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company which engages in the provision of banking products and services to small and medium-sized business and professionals through the Bank of the Pacific. The firm’s personal and business deposit products include demand accounts; negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; money market investment accounts; savings accounts; and time deposits.

