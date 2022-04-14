Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP lowered its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,824 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 5.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,946,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $679,842,000 after purchasing an additional 242,764 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 18.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,945,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,801,000 after acquiring an additional 457,793 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 45,608.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,093,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,854 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 8.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,774,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,267,000 after acquiring an additional 138,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 10.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,647,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,461,000 after acquiring an additional 152,846 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PKG shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.25.

In related news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $517,276.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKG opened at $159.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.83. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $124.78 and a fifty-two week high of $159.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.16 and its 200-day moving average is $141.17.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 45.30%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

