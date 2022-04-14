Palace Capital (LON:PCA) Hits New 52-Week High at $296.00

Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 296 ($3.86) and last traded at GBX 288 ($3.75), with a volume of 120808 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 294 ($3.83).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Palace Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 253.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 254.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.51. The stock has a market cap of £134.24 million and a PE ratio of 13.88.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a GBX 3.25 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Palace Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.53%.

About Palace Capital (LON:PCA)

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

