Pallapay (PALLA) Price Hits $0.0232

Pallapay (PALLA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Pallapay has a total market cap of $14.24 million and approximately $330,452.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pallapay has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. One Pallapay coin can currently be bought for $0.0232 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00044210 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,011.41 or 0.07531848 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,027.73 or 1.00113524 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00040792 BTC.

Pallapay Profile

Pallapay’s total supply is 1,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 612,679,581 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

Buying and Selling Pallapay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pallapay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pallapay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pallapay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

