Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in March

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 258,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

DQJCY traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $15.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,941. Pan Pacific International has a 12 month low of $12.64 and a 12 month high of $24.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.79.

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail stores. It operates through three segments: Discount Store Business, General Merchandise Store (GMS) Business, and Rent Business. The Discount Store Business segment operates convenience and discount stores under the Don Quijote name; and general discount stores under the MEGA Don Quijote and MEGA Don Quijote UNY names.

