Parachute (PAR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $167,746.00

Parachute (PAR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. During the last seven days, Parachute has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $466,693.53 and approximately $167,746.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parachute coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00023634 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 118.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Parachute Coin Profile

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 599,889,812 coins. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

