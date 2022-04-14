Paradiem LLC Buys 341 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Paradiem LLC raised its stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,702 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in NICE by 940.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NICE by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank bought a new stake in NICE in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. West Coast Financial LLC bought a new stake in NICE in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of NICE during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NICE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of NICE from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NICE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NICE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.13.

NICE traded up $3.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $217.45. 401,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,345. The stock has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.86. NICE Ltd. has a twelve month low of $199.32 and a twelve month high of $319.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $228.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $515.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.66 million. NICE had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 10.19%. NICE’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

