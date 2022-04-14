Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.06.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRMRF. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$31.00 to C$37.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of Paramount Resources stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.58. The company had a trading volume of 48,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,877. Paramount Resources has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $26.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.60.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Paramount Resources’s previous dividend of $0.06. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is currently 60.80%.

Paramount Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

