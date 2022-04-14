Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target Increased to C$36.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.50% from the stock’s current price.

POU has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$31.83.

Shares of POU traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$30.90. 88,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,359. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$28.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.62. Paramount Resources has a one year low of C$9.32 and a one year high of C$32.65. The firm has a market cap of C$4.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.67, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Paramount Resources ( TSE:POU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.37. The company had revenue of C$434.30 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paramount Resources will post 2.6099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Bernard K. Lee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.00, for a total value of C$320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 253,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,096,320. Also, Director James Geral Bell sold 19,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.82, for a total value of C$611,834.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$835,111.94. Insiders sold 72,819 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,415 in the last ninety days.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

