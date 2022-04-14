Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV decreased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,544 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.16% of Parker-Hannifin worth $64,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $336,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,039,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,564,000 after purchasing an additional 534,228 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 45.0% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on PH. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.67.

In other news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,573,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $3.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $273.55. The stock had a trading volume of 490,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,444. The company has a 50-day moving average of $288.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.65. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.94 and a fifty-two week high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.75%.

About Parker-Hannifin (Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.