ParkinGo (GOT) Achieves Market Cap of $2.42 Million

ParkinGo (GOT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Over the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded up 33.3% against the U.S. dollar. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $2.42 million and $176.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParkinGo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000302 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,780.29 or 1.00051661 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00060232 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00025152 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001934 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000768 BTC.

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

