Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) Trading Down 6.7%

Shares of Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL – Get Rating) fell 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $40.13 and last traded at $40.13. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $43.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.74 and a 200 day moving average of $41.52.

Get Paul Mueller alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Paul Mueller’s payout ratio is currently 9.35%.

Paul Mueller Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufactured equipment and components for the food, dairy, beverage, chemical, pharmaceutical, and other industries. The company operates through four segments: Dairy Farm Equipment, Industrial Equipment, Field Fabrication, and Transportation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paul Mueller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paul Mueller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.