Paybswap Price Reaches $0.0010 (PAYB)

Paybswap (PAYB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 14th. Paybswap has a total market capitalization of $156,136.42 and $48.00 worth of Paybswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paybswap coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Paybswap has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00044347 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,063.08 or 0.07505779 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,913.99 or 1.00255704 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00040918 BTC.

Paybswap Profile

Paybswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,142,639 coins. Paybswap’s official Twitter account is @paybswap . The Reddit community for Paybswap is https://reddit.com/r/Paybswap

Buying and Selling Paybswap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paybswap directly using U.S. dollars.

