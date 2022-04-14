Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lessened its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,086 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Paychex were worth $15,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 6,274 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Paychex by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 422,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,527,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in Paychex by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 30,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 3,988.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 89,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,051,000 after buying an additional 87,195 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Paychex by 626.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 365,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,046,000 after buying an additional 314,740 shares during the period. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on PAYX. Cowen raised shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.14.

Shares of PAYX traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $137.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,394,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,173. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.36 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.86. The firm has a market cap of $49.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 70.40%.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

