Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,568 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PCTY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Paylocity by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,579,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Paylocity by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Paylocity by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.99, for a total value of $4,395,888.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 47,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total value of $9,570,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PCTY shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paylocity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.25.

Shares of PCTY traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $200.46. 6,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,524. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.55 and a beta of 1.31. Paylocity Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $154.26 and a twelve month high of $314.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.50.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $196.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.87 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 12.24%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

