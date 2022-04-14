Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Trading 5.4% Higher

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) traded up 5.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.28 and last traded at $27.10. 49,457 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,523,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.71.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BTU shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.19.

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The coal producer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $1.74. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 27.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 1,639 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $27,928.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,601 shares of company stock valued at $44,225 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,960 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 4,647 shares in the last quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $740,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 7.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,377,741 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $79,538,000 after buying an additional 393,202 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 75,477 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 24,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $2,147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally.

