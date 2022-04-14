Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) Shares Down 4.4%

Shares of Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) dropped 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.57 and last traded at $4.57. Approximately 3,818 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 334,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.78.

PEAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Pear Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Pear Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Pear Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Pear Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pear Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.19.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.46.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $2,644,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Sarissa Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $3,102,000. SB Global Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $75,020,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $359,000.

Pear Therapeutics

Pear Therapeutics, Inc engages in developing and commercializing software-based medicines. The company has a pipeline of products and product candidates across therapeutic areas, including severe psychiatric and neurologic conditions. Its products include PearConnect, a patient service center for prescription digital therapeutics; reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder; and Somryst for the treatment of chronic insomnia.

