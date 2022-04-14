Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Receives C$46.34 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$46.87.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PPL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$44.50 to C$45.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In related news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.13, for a total transaction of C$56,422.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$461,346. Also, Senior Officer Stuart Taylor sold 4,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.66, for a total value of C$198,990.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,412,547.95. Insiders sold 7,616 shares of company stock worth $353,739 in the last 90 days.

TSE PPL opened at C$49.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.28. The firm has a market cap of C$27.45 billion and a PE ratio of 25.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$45.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$41.74. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$36.65 and a 52 week high of C$50.00.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.56 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.9284673 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 126.63%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

