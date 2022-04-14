Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Raised to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$43.50 to C$44.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.75.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $39.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.12. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of $28.89 and a 12-month high of $39.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.35.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.168 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBA. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,216,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,648,000 after purchasing an additional 518,045 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 42,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 38,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 3rd quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 122,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

