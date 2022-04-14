Pendle Price Down 5.8% Over Last 7 Days (PENDLE)

Pendle (PENDLE) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. Over the last seven days, Pendle has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One Pendle coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000404 BTC on popular exchanges. Pendle has a market cap of $20.01 million and $749,118.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002436 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00044282 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,074.94 or 0.07490138 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,007.06 or 0.99887628 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00041154 BTC.

About Pendle

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,693,812 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Pendle Coin Trading

