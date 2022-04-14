Peoples-Sidney Financial (OTCMKTS:PPSF) Shares Down 10.5%

Peoples-Sidney Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PPSF – Get Rating) traded down 10.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.51 and last traded at $10.51. 1,571 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 182% from the average session volume of 557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.74.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.69.

Peoples-Sidney Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PPSF)

Peoples-Sidney Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Peoples Federal Savings and Loan Association, provides financial services. Its deposit products include checking, savings, term certificate, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as non interest-bearing demand deposits, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

