Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 69.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the third quarter worth about $205,000.

PEB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

PEB stock traded up $1.59 on Thursday, reaching $24.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,441,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,103. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.85. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $26.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.43. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 25.22%. The firm had revenue of $247.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 233.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -2.22%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

