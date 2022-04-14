Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,179 Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. JB Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 359,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $127,643,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 57,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT stock traded up $1.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $469.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,212,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,111. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $125.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $429.19 and a 200 day moving average of $379.62.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.38 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.21%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. Argus raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.09.

In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $637,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total value of $3,514,742.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.