Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 13,000 Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRBK. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 371.0% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,093,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,436,000 after purchasing an additional 861,215 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,730,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 913,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,748,000 after purchasing an additional 143,273 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Green Brick Partners by 1,146.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 127,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 117,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the third quarter valued at $2,322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Green Brick Partners from $20.00 to $18.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Green Brick Partners from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

Green Brick Partners stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.39. 439,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 7.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25. The company has a market capitalization of $984.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.31.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $452.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.40 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 25.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates through Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods, and master planned communities.

