Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 5,000 Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCI. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 280,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,907,000 after purchasing an additional 134,962 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 2,003.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 138,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,853,000 after purchasing an additional 132,200 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at $6,340,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at $1,146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

SCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Service Co. International from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Service Co. International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.75.

SCI stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.99. The stock had a trading volume of 938,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,950. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.89. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $50.99 and a 52-week high of $71.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.20. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.19%.

Service Co. International Profile (Get Rating)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.